Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38. The Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.91 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock valued at $47,975,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $953.85. The company had a trading volume of 313,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $550.09 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,071.03.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.