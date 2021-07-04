Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

BBU opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

