Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846,217 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Brunswick worth $48,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

