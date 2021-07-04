BSCPAD Price Tops $0.79 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $25.59 million and approximately $93,331.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00166915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,294.72 or 0.99951974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

