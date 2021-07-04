BSCView (BSCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $679,549.74

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $679,549.74 and approximately $972.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

