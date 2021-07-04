BSCView Market Capitalization Achieves $769,914.18 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $769,914.18 and approximately $263.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.