BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

BT.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

