Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $261.32 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $261.32 million and approximately $94,525.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 254.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00624530 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

