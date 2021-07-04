Bytom (BTM) Hits One Day Volume of $13.77 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $91.66 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00409548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,688,717,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,432,769 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

