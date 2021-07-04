BZEdge (BZE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 50.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $61.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00167557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.41 or 0.99811070 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

