Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 115.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cable One by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,915.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,799.08. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,411 shares of company stock worth $2,548,389. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

