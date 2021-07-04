Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,594 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorporation comprises 2.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 5.66% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $146,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 365,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 505,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

