CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00131988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.34 or 1.00308759 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

