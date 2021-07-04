Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 12,242 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after buying an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

