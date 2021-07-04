Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 8,205 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

