Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $209.63 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

