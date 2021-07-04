Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 10,770 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of The Toro worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

