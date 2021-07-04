Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 17,422 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.