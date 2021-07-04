Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 5,607 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $248.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.46. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

