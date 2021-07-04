Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 108,173 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.78. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

