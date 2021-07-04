Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after acquiring an additional 239,638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after acquiring an additional 152,552 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

