Cambiar Investors LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $374.22 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.58 and a 12 month high of $374.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

