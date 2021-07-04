Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 197,552 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

