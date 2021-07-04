Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of CMBM opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

