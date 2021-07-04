Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Camping World worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 in the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

