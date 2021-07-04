Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $5,858,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

