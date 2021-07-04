Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 11,115 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.16% of Trimble worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 569,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

