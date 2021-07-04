Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 31,058 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of State Street worth $44,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE STT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $84.30. 2,046,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

