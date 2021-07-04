Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 39,867 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,867 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $41,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 3,093,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

