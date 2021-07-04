Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 51,694 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $48,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,840,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.77. 541,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.86 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

