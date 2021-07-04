Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 66,275 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.24% of The AES worth $42,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The AES by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The AES by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,246,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 3,312,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,895. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

