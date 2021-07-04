Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 652,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,976,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.21% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. 998,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,078. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

