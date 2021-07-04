Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.18% of BeiGene worth $57,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,485 shares of company stock worth $8,387,631. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.26. 70,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,727. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.46.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

