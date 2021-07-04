Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.40% of Cable One worth $43,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 260.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,915.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,799.08. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,411 shares of company stock worth $2,548,389. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

