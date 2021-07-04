Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,930 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $67,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $61,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

