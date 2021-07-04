Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 3,087,069 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6,617.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 20,370,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,725,642. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

