Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 82,718 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,718 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $261,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $238.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

