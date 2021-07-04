Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 988 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $52,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $661.44. 129,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $634.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

