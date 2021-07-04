Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 128,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,781,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.83. 681,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,780. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

