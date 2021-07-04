Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $107,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. 1,778,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

