Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $102,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,758. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.48 and a 52-week high of $733.62. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

