Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

