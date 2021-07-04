Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $110.57 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $110,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,155,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,766,000 after buying an additional 148,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,736,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 1,601,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,942. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

