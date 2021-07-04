Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $116.84 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,797 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of KLA worth $116,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 121.9% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $4,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.91. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

