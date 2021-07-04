Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $30.46 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $30,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $2,107,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,563. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

