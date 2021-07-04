Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $41.92 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Linde by 14.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.76. 1,066,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,697. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

