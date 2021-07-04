Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $43.01 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $43,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

