Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $57.40 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404,707 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.20% of Waste Connections worth $57,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $119.66. 906,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,444. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.20 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.53.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

