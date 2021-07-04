Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $84.73 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.29% of AMETEK worth $84,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMETEK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 775,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

