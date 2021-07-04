Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $91.82 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $91,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

